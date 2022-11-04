November 2022

The couple spoke to Nova about the difficult decision to place Carly for adoption after the little girl revealed she missed her biological sister. “She just started sobbing,” the 16 and Pregnant alum told her husband during a November 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“She’s like, ‘I really miss Carly.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t — why did you have to separate us?’” Nova told her parents, “It feels like that’s my sister and I can’t see her that much. Imagine getting split up from your sister or your brother.” When her mom told her she was only 16 when she got pregnant with Carly, Nova was shocked. “That is not a grown up,” she replied, while Catelynn explained, “When mommy found out she was pregnant, me and daddy talked and we said we can’t raise a baby right now. We didn’t have cars. We were still in school, no jobs.”