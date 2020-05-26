Family Time Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe’s Family Album: Birthdays, Baby Bumps and More! By Riley Cardoza May 26, 2020 Courtesy of Sean Lowe/Instagram 46 1 / 46 Sweet Swim The former Bachelor celebrated Memorial Day by swimming with his sons in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News