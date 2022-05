Toddler Time

Giudici shared Mia’s milestones in March 2021, writing via Instagram: “She’s opinionated and will tell us if she likes or reeeeally doesn’t like something, and she loves a good cuddle … for a teasing minute or two. She’ll never say no to a satsuma, she has taken to dolls and just started pointing to bears and saying ‘bear.’ I’m obsessed with her and her floofy strawberry hairs.”