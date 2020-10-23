Family Time Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 23, 2020 Courtesy of Anny Francisco/Instagram 59 4 / 59 Anny Francisco The 90 Day Fiancé star snapped a selfie while walking on the shore with her baby girl on October 19. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News