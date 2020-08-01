Family Time

Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham beach
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram
9
1 / 9
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

The Bachelor Nation member’s daughter, Alessi, played in the sand in June.

Back to top