Family Time Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 16, 2020 Courtesy Breanne Racano Ferrara/Instagram 55 19 / 55 Breanne Racano Jerry Ferrara’s wife held their son, Jacob, during a September 18 beach trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News