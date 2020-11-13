Family Time Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 13, 2020 Courtesy Elizabeth Chambers/Instagram 62 1 / 62 Elizabeth Chambers The Bird Bakery owner’s daughter played with a puppy on November 11. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News From Bear and Raiven to Noah and Rhain, Here’s Where the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couples Stand Today Total Transformation! See How Much Khloe Kardashian Has Changed Over the Years These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News