Family Time Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 5, 2020 Courtesy of Kaitlin Doubleday/Instagram 61 1 / 61 Kaitlin Doubleday The Empire star’s son, Franklin, was all smiles running on the beach on November 4. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News