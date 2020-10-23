Family Time

Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
Alanis Morissette and More Celeb Families' Summer 2020 Beach Pics
 Courtesy of Mario “Souleye” Treadway/Instagram
59
3 / 59
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Mario “Souleye” Treadway

Alanis Morissette’s husband walked to the beach with their two eldest children on October 19.

Back to top