Family Time Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 16, 2020 Courtesy Shawn Johnson/Instagram 55 1 / 55 Shawn Johnson The Olympian took a “sunrise beach walk” with her daughter, Drew, on October 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News