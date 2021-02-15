Kids

Celebrity Kids Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2021 With Festive Outfits, Sweet Treats and More

By
Celebrity Kids Celebrating Valentine's Day With Festive Outfits, Sweet Treats and More
 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
14
14 / 14
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari alum ate chocolate-covered strawberries with her daughter, Saylor, 5.

Back to top