Kids

Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents’ Athletic Footsteps: Serena Williams’ Daughter and More

By
Celebrity Kids Following In Their Parents' Athletic Footsteps
 Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock
10
7 / 10
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Charlie Woods

Tiger caddied for his son in a January 2020 junior tournament.

Back to top