Drew East

Shawn Johnson East was “really excited” to take her daughter to a gymnastics gym, she exclusively told Us in January 2021. “As soon as we got there, I got weirded out. I was like, ‘I’m a stage mom. I’m, like, forcing my 6-month-old daughter to do what I did,'” The Olympian said, referencing a photo of the toddler standing on a balance beam in a gold leotard. “We were there for maybe 10 minutes.”