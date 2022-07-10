Hilary Duff

The Younger alum and ex-husband Mike Comrie welcomed son Luca in March 2012. The former Disney star also shares daughters Banks (born in October 2018) and Mae (born in March 2021) with husband Matthew Koma. In May 2022, Duff revealed that Luca and Banks got to meet their little sister almost as soon as she was born. “Mae got out so fast they managed to get in when their little sister was already in my arms,” she told Grazia. “It was a very sweet moment. Luca then came to sit next to me and Mae and said, ‘Mom, we should sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. It’s her birthday.’”