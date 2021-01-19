Winter Wonderland! Audrey Roloff’s Daughter and More Kids Playing in Snow

Kids Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow, Building Snowmen in Winter: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 19, 2021 Courtesy of Paola Mayfield/Instagram 38 2 / 38 Paola Mayfield The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s son, Axel, bundled up to play in the snow on January 11. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News