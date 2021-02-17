Kids

Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow, Building Snowmen in Winter: Pics

By
Shenae Grimes daguther Bowie snow
 Courtesy of Shenae Grimes/Instagram
56
4 / 56
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Shenae Grimes

“Snow day,” the 90210 alum captioned a February 2021 photo of her bundled daughter, Bowie.

 

Back to top