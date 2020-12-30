Kids

Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow, Building Snowmen in Winter: Pics

By
Vanessa Bryant Natalia and Bianka Skiing December 2020
 Courtesy of Natalia Bryant/Instagram
24
7 / 24
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Vanessa Bryant

The California native’s daughters Natalia and Bianka skiied in December 2020.

Back to top