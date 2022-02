Willow Palin

Sarah Palin’s daughter’s twins, Banks and Blaise, played in the snow in February 2022 as Willow announced their move to Texas. “Moving at 33 weeks pregnant has not been easy,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “This last week has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but we are excited for this adventure and we will be back in AK before we know it. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.”