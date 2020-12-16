Kids

See Celebrity Kids Rocking Festive Pajamas During 2020 Holiday Season: Pics

By
Alec Baldwin’s Son and More Celebrity Kids Rock Festive Pajamas: Pics
 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
13
1 / 13
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Alec Baldwin

The actor’s youngest son, Eduardo, wore a reindeer onesie while on FaceTime with him on December 15.

Back to top