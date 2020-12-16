Alec Baldwin’s Son and More Celebrity Kids Rock Festive Pajamas: Pics

Kids See Celebrity Kids Rocking Festive Pajamas During 2020 Holiday Season: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 16, 2020 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 13 1 / 13 Alec Baldwin The actor’s youngest son, Eduardo, wore a reindeer onesie while on FaceTime with him on December 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Opened Up About Getting Plastic Surgery: Anfisa, Larissa and More See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous — Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More More News