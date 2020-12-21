Kids

See Celebrity Kids Rocking Festive Pajamas During 2020 Holiday Season: Pics

By
Carly Waddells Son Charlie Celebrity Kids Wearing Festive Pajamas During 2020 Holiday Season
 Courtesy Carly Waddell/Instagram
21
1 / 21
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Carly Waddell

The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s son, Charlie, rocked a tiny Santa suit on December 19.

Back to top