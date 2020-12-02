Kids See Celebrity Kids Rocking Festive Pajamas During 2020 Holiday Season: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 2, 2020 Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram 6 3 / 6 Tori Roloff Jackson and Lilah posed in front of their decorated tree. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News