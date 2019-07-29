Arie Luyendyk Jr.

After Lauren Burnham posted a photo with her sister, Heather Burnham, one week after giving birth, the former Bachelor spoke out on his wife’s behalf. “To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!” Luyendyk Jr. commented on the June 2019 post. “It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast-feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breast-feeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town.”

The Bachelorette alum added: “I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart. Be kind people!”