Beverley Mitchell

The 7th Heaven alum defended her son’s long hair while celebrating his 5th birthday in February 2020, telling Us exclusively: “We have trimmed it but never cut it, and there is no big secret to why we have not cut it. The honest answer is, he loves his long hair and it is so much of his personality. We have thought about cutting it and asked him, but he gets so much attention from his hair and loves it. … We get comments about what a beautiful girl [he is] and he could care less. Kenzie quickly corrects them.”

Mitchell went on to say that this has made her son “stronger” since “he does not care what people think and owns who he is.”