Brandi Redmond

The Real Housewives of Dallas star defended her daughter after the 10-year-old’s “attitude” came under fire in September 2019. “As I’m writing this, I’m in tears,” Redmond wrote on Instagram at the time. “You can say anything you want to about me but not [my] children. Who knew so may people could be hurtful and judgmental. I don’t always get the parenting thing right and children are not always perfect but my love for my children is undeniable. Those who truly know my family know Brooklyn. She’s a blessing.”