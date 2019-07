Cardi B

The rapper lashed out at a troll who wrote a hateful comment on a photo of her baby shower. “All that money and the baby shower look like a bucket of CORN,” wrote the troll in July 2018. Cardi B, who welcomed daughter, Kulture, that month, savagely responded: “It was beautiful and we was happy. Your mom waited a whole nine months for you to be ugly and a bucket of disappointment.”