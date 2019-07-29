Chrissy Teigen

When an Instagram troll praised Teigen for “finally” brushing her daughter’s hair in June 2019, the model clapped back on Instagram, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Later that month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was criticized for sending Luna to the dentist for the first time at age 3. “Was waiting for this,” she wrote. “U guys never fail me.”

The Cravings: Hungry for More author put an Instagram troll in his place after he told her to stop posting about her kids in March 2019. “Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids,” the commenter wrote, to which Teigen responded, “Yeah well now that I’ve had kids you don’t want to see me in a bikini so it’s quite the dilemma.”

And after a person whined in July 2018 that they would rather not see the mom of two breast-feeding her infant on Instagram, the model snipped, “I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live.”