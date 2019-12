Chrissy Teigen

The Sports Illustrated model fired back at a troll who criticized her for exposing her bare breasts around her daughter, Luna, in December 2019. Teigen posted a photo on Instagram of Luna adjusting the lapel on her blazer, which she wore without a bra. “On set with my stylist,” she captioned the picture. “Jesus, cover up your daughter is right there,” one person commented on the photo. Teigen replied, “She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”