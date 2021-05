Christine Quinn

When mom-shamers slammed the Selling Sunset star for returning to work one week after giving birth, the real estate agent clapped back. “I love to work,” Quinn said on E!’s Daily Pop in May 2021. There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong, and they can do it. For me, I’m happy to be working. I’m thrilled to have a job, and I’m thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all.”