Deena Cortese

In January 2020, the reality star revealed that her son has Metatarsus Adductus, a common deformity causing the top half of feet to turn inward. She slammed mom-shamers telling her to put shoes on CJ, writing via Instagram: “Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes, maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong because more than likely I have. Anything you guys notice about my son, I most likely noticed it before anyone else.”