Elizabeth Chambers

After Armie Hammer was criticized in July 2019 for sharing a video of his son, Ford, sucking on his toes, his wife clapped back on Instagram. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke,” the actress wrote. “Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part. But I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority.”