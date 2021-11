Elsa Hosk

“Posting a picture where I’m with my baby naked is not child pornography. It’s a normal thing,” the Victoria’s Secret model wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public. It was so natural to us, and we were not taught that our bodies were something you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think. think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body.”