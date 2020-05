Eva Mendes

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” Mendes replied to an Instagram follower in April 2020, who criticized Gosling’s parenting. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”