Gabrielle Union

The Bring It On star addressed online critics who shamed her for kissing her 1-month-old baby girl, Kaavia, on the mouth in an Instagram video she posted in December 2018. She also spoke to those who analyzed the little one’s breathing patterns. “Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her,” she wrote. “If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way … you got another thing coming.” Union struggled to conceive prior to welcoming her baby with Dwyane Wade via surrogate in November.