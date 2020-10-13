Hilaria Baldwin

The “Mom Brain” podcast host hit back at haters after they commented on a post she shared in September 2020 that showed her multitasking by brushing her teeth while she breast-fed her 3-day-old son Eduardo. “Let me be really clear about something,” she wrote. “I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you. I’m not interested in those opinions. 5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed. The split second it takes to snap a pic or put it here, on our community that we have built for years, is something I enjoy.”