Moms Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More Clap Back at the Parenting Police 

Hoda Kotb Felt Horrible After Being Mom-Shamed For Having Kids in Her 50s
Hoda Kotb

The Daytime Emmy winner, who is the mother of Haley and Hope, said on Today in September 2020 that mom-shaming “hurts,” explaining, “I got a physical letter … from a woman who wrote, ‘Who do you think you are, having kids [in your 50s]?’ I literally read it and thought, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe someone put a stamp on it and sent it.’ Who would take a piece of paper and a pen and write that and fold it and put it in the envelope with a stamp and go to the trouble of mailing it? It took effort.”

