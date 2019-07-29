Jana Kramer

The parenting police came out in full force when the country singer purchased jarred baby food for her daughter, Jolie, back in 2016. She followed up with an Instagram post of a message written in a notebook: “Dear Mommy Shamers, Unless you are Jolie’s doctor, her father, or her mom, do NOT tell me how to raise my child, or how to feed her. Sincerely, Jolie’s MOM.”

When a social media troll called the actress’ daughter a “brat” for throwing a temper tantrum in June 2019, Kramer wrote on her Instagram Story, “Haaaaahahaha. NO. She is 3!!!”