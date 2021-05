Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo’s girlfriend defended her and the singer’s decision to keep their son Jason’s face off of social media in May 2021, writing via Instagram: “A lot of y’all feel too entitled to voice opinions NO ONE asked for. My baby is beautiful and 100 percent healthy, but at this time, my baby is brand new to the world. I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my family’s energy.”