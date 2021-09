Jenna Compono

After posting a photo of her son in a car seat in September 2021, the Challenge alum told Instagram trolls: “I know the chest piece on his car seat should be up. We were at the doctor’s office inside. It’s really aggravating when people rudely give their opinions in my DMs. If I need advice or opinions, I will ask for it. I’m not going to censur [sic] myself because of certain Karens out there. Thanks.”