Jenna Jameson

“Okay, I am getting annoyed by everybody saying they are nervous from these windows,” the former adult film star told her Instagram followers in May 2019 after being bashed for letting her daughter, Batel, play near an open window. “As you can see, they are all sealed. This one literally only opens that far.” She demonstrated, only able to put her hand outside. “Do you see? That’s it. Okay? I don’t think Batel is going to be able to fit through here, okay? All y’all concerned can just pipe down.”

When an Instagram hater told Jameson that her daughter, Batel, was “wild” because she never heard the word, “No,” in June 2019, the Honey author said, “Lol because saying no to a two year old shuts down all the wildness.” She added gifs reading, “Cool story tell me more,” and, “Shut up.”

Later that month, the model called one of her Instagram followers “ignorant and judgmental” for trying to tell her when to toilet train her daughter, as well as when to stop nursing. She told the next social media user to bash her parenting skills to stop being “hateful and miserable.”