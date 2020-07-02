Jessa Duggar

The TLC star, who shares three children with husband Ben Seewald, isn’t interested in appeasing rude followers online. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the approval of every single person out there,” Duggar told Us exclusively in July 2020. “We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.” Seewald agreed, adding that while they might never stop seeing criticism on social media entirely, they try not to “become jaded at people” and react from a place of understanding instead.