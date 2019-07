Kim Zolciak

The Don’t Be Tardy star is so secure in her parenting skills that she doesn’t even look at the negative feedback! “I don’t feel like I [get criticism], or I don’t read it maybe,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2019. “I feel like I’m a really good mom. We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go. I’m very proud of all of my children. I think I’m a good mom and nobody can really take that.”