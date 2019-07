Kristin Cavallari

Back in 2016, the Very Cavallari star’s kids were “skinny-shamed” after she posted a photo of them at a beach. She snapped back at one person on Instagram: “Yep, I starve my children.” But the mother of Camden, Jaxon and Saylor has since learned to ignore the negativity, telling Us Weekly, “I don’t read any of it. I know what I’m doing.”