Lesley Murphy

After leaving her 2-month-old daughter, Nora, at home in April 2021 to vacation with her friends, the Bachelor alum shared negative comments from her Instagram followers. “This will not be tolerated on my account,” Murphy wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I hope you can work on whatever it is that’s inside of you causing your negativity and hate. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with you. Future mom-shamers will be blocked. Have a lovely day.”