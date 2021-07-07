Megan Fox

“You don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids,” the actress told InStyle in July 2021 of raising Noah, Bodhi and Journey with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, noting that she faces more “judgment” than him as a working mom. “They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”