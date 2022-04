Michelle Branch

“I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6-week-old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing,” the Grammy winner tweeted in March 2022. “She said I wasn’t ‘being modest.’ I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom! It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my tits out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”