Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

“Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again?” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote after posting a June 2019 postpartum selfie. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy. My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

In June 2019, the reality star called one of her Instagram followers “an idiot” after she was criticized for wearing a Gucci hat while her son, Lorenzo, doesn’t sport name-brand clothes.