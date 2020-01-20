Parenting Police

“Nova was FINE two minutes after I left!” the Teen Mom OG star tweeted in June 2019 after she was criticized for leaving her daughter at home for a spa day. “That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time!”

In January 2020, Baltierra defended the way he and Lowell split their parenting responsibilities, tweeting, “I actually make dinner almost every night. But Cate usually does the dishes and puts kids to bed and I usually do the laundry (I say ‘usually’ because sometimes it’s vice versa lol) but we just do whatever needs to be done to keep our home halfway functional. We’re a TEAM!”