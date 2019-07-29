Pink

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram in March 2019 after posting a pic of her son, Jameson, without a diaper on. “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you’re all f–king disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives.”

Before she could be criticized for letting her children run through Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial in July 2019, Pink explained in her Instagram caption: “Berlin, I love you. And for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”