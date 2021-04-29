Scheana Shay

When an Instagram user slammed the Vanderpump Rules star for posting a YouTube vlog after giving birth and battling HELLP syndrome, the Bravo personality clapped back. “I AM only focused on mine and Summer’s health right now,” Shay wrote via Instagram Stories in April 2021. “She’s doing just fine, and I’m improving each day here. I’m not ‘worried’ about my vlog. I already shot this and post every week, and it has some great CPR training for people. How about you watch over the next three weeks as I navigate through having HELLP syndrome at the hospital? Hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows!”