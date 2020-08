Tameka “Tiny” Harris

When the Grammy winner’s 24-year-old daughter, Zonnique Pullins, found herself under fire in August 2020 for announcing her and boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy’s pregnancy, Harris clapped back. “I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money,” the Xscape member told Page Six at the time. “I had a baby father but we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life. She did not want for anything.”